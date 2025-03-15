Malappuram: A person was killed, and over 20 others were injured after a KSRTC bus collided with a lorry carrying domestic animals at Perinthalmanna on Saturday. The deceased is Sreenanda, a resident of Ayiroor, Mannarkkad, who was a passenger on the bus. Despite being rushed to KIMS Al Shifa Hospital in Perinthalmanna, she succumbed to her injuries.

The accident took place on Friday evening when the bus, en route from Kozhikode to Palakkad, collided with a lorry near a petrol pump at Thiroorkkad in Perinthalmanna. The lorry overturned due to the impact of the collision. The front and right sides of the bus were severely damaged, and passengers seated on the right side sustained injuries.

Among the injured, 13 passengers are being treated at KIMS Al Shifa Hospital in Perinthalmanna, while eight others are undergoing treatment at Moulana Hospital.

More details are awaited.