Sulthan Bathery: Wayanad police have booked two college students under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act for selling and possessing ganja-laced candies. The police also seized the candies, known as ‘Super’ and ‘Hit’ among students, from the accused.

The investigation began on Wednesday when officers noticed a group of students gathered at an isolated spot. As the police approached, some students fled, while others stayed behind. Upon questioning, it was revealed that a fellow student sold the candies for ₹30 per packet.

During interrogation on Thursday, one of the accused admitted to receiving information about the intoxicating sweets from a friend who sourced them through an online app. Police suspect the candies have been circulating in the district for at least three months.

Authorities have issued alerts across the state, urging surveillance on unusual student gatherings and seeking more information about similar products. Since the quantity of ganja found was minimal, the students were released on bail.