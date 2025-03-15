Malappuram: The police have sent the blood sample of vlogger Junaid, who died in a bike accident on Friday, to test for the presence of alcohol. The police said that there was nothing unusual surrounding his death and dismissed any rumors.

The doctors who conducted the autopsy expressed doubts that Junaid may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The police also learned that he was spotted at a bar in Manjeri shortly before his bike crash. His body was buried on Saturday, following the autopsy.

The police said they are also investigating the circumstances that led to the accident. "The police control room received a call just before the accident reporting Junaid’s rash driving. We will take the testimony of the caller and investigate whether alcohol consumption played a role in the crash," said Manjeri ASP Nandagopan.

Meanwhile, the police have dismissed speculations about any mystery behind his death, particularly related to his recent controversies. The police learned that Junaid had settled matters with the woman who had filed a sexual assault case against him. He went to the woman's house and compromised the issue.

Junaid’s bike crashed into an earthen mound at a bend in Marathani, Karakunnu, on Friday evening. He sustained severe head injuries and succumbed to them at Manjeri Medical College Hospital around 8 pm.