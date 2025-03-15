Wayanad: A tribal man was attacked by a wild elephant in Noolppuzha here on Saturday. Narayanan (40) was attacked while collecting firewood in the forest with his wife and mother.

When the elephant charged at them, Narayanan stayed behind to divert the animal's attention with shouts and cries to let the women escape. The elephant ran behind him and tried to beat him down with its trunk, but he narrowly escaped. Narayanan claimed that the elephant attacked him from behind.

He was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital in Sulthan Bathery after complaining of severe back pain. Narayanan's condition is stable, and he is safe so far, hospital superintendent Dr Sindhu told Onamnorama.

The Forest Department had been warning the tribal people against entering wildlife zones, as animals are disturbed due to the extreme heat. Elephants are the most impacted, as they do not have sweat glands to cool their bodies.