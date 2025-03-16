Thrissur: Valappad police have arrested the man accused of attacking an autorickshaw driver with a stone and robbing him of cash and a mobile phone in Nattika. The accused, Akhil (32), a resident of Kambrath House, Nattika, was apprehended following the incident.

The robbery took place on March 14 near Nattika Church around 11 pm. According to reports, Akhil hired the autorickshaw for a ride and then assaulted the driver, Amjad (47), a native of Karippakulam in Azhikode, with a stone. Amjad suffered injuries in the attack. In his complaint, he stated that the assailant fled after stealing his mobile phone, valued at Rs 15,000, and Rs 200 in cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police revealed that Akhil has been involved in several criminal cases, including attempted murder and robbery, in various police stations.

A team led by Valappad Police Station Inspector MK Ramesh arrested Akhil on Sunday.