Alappuzha: In a tragic incident, a youth who was struck by lightning while playing cricket breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College here on Sunday. The deceased is Akhil P Sreenivasan (30), a resident of Puthuval Lakshamveedu Colony.

According to witnesses, Akhil was struck by lightning while playing cricket on a paddy field in Koduppunna. He was initially rushed to a nearby private hospital in Edathua, where he was administered first aid.

Despite being transferred to the Government Medical College Hospital for expert medical care, his life could not be saved.