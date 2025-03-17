Thodupuzha: The forest department has tranquillised the tiger that strayed into the human settlement of Aranakallu near Vandiperiyar in Idukki. The wild animal on the prowl had killed animals domesticated by plantation workers in the area. On Monday morning, forest officials traced the tiger near the fence of the plantation. A team of 20 forest officials, including veterinary doctor Anuraj, reached the plantation to tranquillise the tiger. Manorama News reported that the forest officials fired tranquilliser shots on the tiger around 11 am. A huge case was taken to the plantation to shift the tiger from the area.

According to reports, the tiger on the prowl has killed a cow owned by Narayanan and a dog belonging to Balamurukan in the wee hours of Monday. Following drone surveillance, the forest officials said that the wild animal found weak as it sustained a deep injury on one of its legs.

Forest officials took a huge cage to the plantation for shifting the tiger. Photo: Manorama

The tiger was last spotted near Grambi, a nearby locality, the previous day. Authorities had been monitoring the injured animal, but it went missing on Sunday morning. Despite an extensive search operation, which included drone surveillance, the tiger could not be located. The search team also includes sniffer dogs and veterinary experts.

Forest Minister AK Saseendran acknowledged the complexity of the operation. “There is a need to tranquilise and treat the tiger, but at the same time, it is crucial to address the concerns of the local residents,” he said.

Meanwhile, local residents staged a protest against the forest department, criticising the delay in darting the animal. Even as the protests intensified, the tiger has continued to prey on domesticated animals.

The injured tiger has been roaming the area for several days, sparking panic among residents. In an effort to facilitate the tranquilisation mission, prohibitory orders were enforced in Grambi (Ward 15) of Vandiperiyar Panchayat on Sunday. But so far, the efforts have been unsuccessful.