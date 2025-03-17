Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is sweltering under intense summer heat, with ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels reaching hazardous levels in six districts over the past 24 hours. A red alert was issued in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, which touched the highest UV index readings of 11 and 12 respectively.



Orange alerts have been issued in Kollam, Kottayam. Palakkad and Malappuram, where UV index levels ranged between 8 and 10 — indicating a situation that requires extreme caution. A yellow alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guidelines

In light of rising temperatures across the state, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a set of precautionary guidelines to protect the public from the adverse effects of extreme heat, including heatstroke, sunburn, and dehydration. Citizens are advised to follow these instructions to ensure their safety.

General precautions

Avoid direct exposure to sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.

Drink plenty of clean water, even if you do not feel thirsty.

Avoid alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated beverages during the daytime, as they can cause dehydration.

Wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothing.

Use footwear when stepping outside and consider using an umbrella or hat for sun protection.

Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables, and stay hydrated with oral rehydration solutions (ORS) and fluids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire safety measures

Markets, buildings, and waste disposal sites (dumping yards) have a high risk of fire incidents. Authorities must conduct fire audits and ensure strict safety measures. Residents and businesses near these areas should remain vigilant.

Rising temperatures increase the risk of wildfires. Those living near forests and tourists must be cautious and avoid activities that could spark fires. Forest department guidelines must be strictly followed.

Schools and educational institutions

Schools must ensure the availability of safe drinking water and adequate ventilation in classrooms. Examination halls should also have proper water supply.

School authorities and parents must take special care of students by avoiding prolonged outdoor assemblies and rescheduling outdoor activities. Schools planning excursions should ensure that students are not exposed to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.

Anganwadi centres should provide a safe and shaded environment for children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special care for vulnerable groups

Bedridden patients, elderly individuals, pregnant women, children, persons with disabilities, and those with chronic illnesses should avoid exposure to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm, as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

Employers of food delivery personnel using two-wheelers must ensure their safety during peak heat hours. Riders should wear appropriate protective clothing and be allowed short breaks if needed.

Media personnel and police officers working outdoors should use umbrellas and take precautions to prevent heat exposure. Authorities should also ensure access to drinking water for field officers.

Public events and travel