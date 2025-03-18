Kannur: In a shocking development, police have confirmed that a 12-year-old girl killed a four-month-old baby whose body was found in a well at Parakkal in Pappinisseri. The deceased was the daughter of Muthu and Akkamma, both natives of Tamil Nadu. The accused is the daughter of the baby's paternal uncle. The girl and her sibling lived in a rented house with Muthu, his wife, and their newborn child.

"The girl, who is studying in grade 7, committed the murder and has been apprehended," Station House Officer B Karthik confirmed to the media.

The SHO added that the infant’s parents were suspicious of the girl as the door's latch was closed from the inside. According to the police, the girl was envious of the parents’ affection towards the infant.

"The girl’s father is dead, and the mother is separated from the family. We will provide the necessary care to the child and present her before the Juvenile Justice Board," the officer added.

"This is a case of murder. There are many contradictions in the statements. We are investigating the matter," Valapattanam Circle Inspector Sumesh told the media.



Valapattanam police have already recorded the statements of the infant’s parents. The body of the infant was found around midnight in a well near the rented quarters.

According to the initial statement, the 12-year-old girl claimed she found the baby missing from the bed after returning from the washroom on Monday night. She said the baby was on the bed next to the mother when she went to the washroom but was gone when she returned. The body was recovered from the well following a search.