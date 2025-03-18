Kozhikode: A drug addict stabbed his wife to death and brutally attacked her parents here on Tuesday. The deceased is Puthuppadi native Nakkilambad Shibila. Her parents, Nakkilambad Abdurahman and Haseena are hospitalised with severe injuries.

The accused, Yasar from Panchayath Bazar in Puthuppadi, remains at large. The incident happened around 6:45 at Shibila's home near Kakkad. Yasar reached their house and attacked Shibila and her parents. Shibila was stabbed in her throat and back of ear, while Abdurahman sustained serious injuries to this head. Haseena sustained injures while trying stop the attack.

They were immediately rushed to Thamarassery Taluk Hospital and later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where Shibila was confirmed dead. "Her parents are seriously injured, but not in a critical condition," said a police officer at the hospital casualty.

Yasar is believed to have fled the scene in his while Alto car. The police said that they have intensified efforts to track him down.

In February, Shibila had filed a complaint against Yasar at Thamarassery police, accusing him of abusing her. In her complaint, she alleged that Yasar pawned her ornaments and sold others. She also claimed that he took loans from financial institutions in her name without her consent.

Shibila also stated that Yasar is a drug addict and attacked her regularly. She further claimed that Yasar's parents, Thalamel Mattathu Yusuf and Sabira, also supported the assaults. She also mentioned that Yasar forcibly drove her out of his house, along with their young kid, without even allowing to take her clothes.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that Thamarassery Police did not act on her complaint and attempted to reconcile the parties involved.