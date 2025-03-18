Thrissur: Two individuals were arrested for cheating a man out of ₹5 lakh by convincing him that keeping a 'Panchaloha' Nataraja idol in his home would bring prosperity. The accused, Shijo, a native of Sambulur, and Babu Parameswaran Nair (55), a native of Karukutti, were apprehended from Kadukutty and Annanad.

Kadukutty Palayamparambu Rajeesh (41) had an interest in antiques, and Shijo persuaded him to buy the 'Panchaloha' idol to increase his wealth. With assistance from Babu, Shijo was given a false idol. When Rajeesh realised that he had received a Devi idol instead of a Nataraja idol, he confronted the accused. Then, they tried to convince Rajeesh that if the idol did not bring prosperity, a person from Kottayam Palam would buy it for ₹15 crores.

Suspecting fraud, Rajeesh took the idol to a jeweller for verification, where he discovered it was not made of Panchaloha. He then filed a complaint with Koratti police, who registered an FIR. Upon learning about the complaint, the accused went into hiding. A tip-off received by Thrissur District Police Chief B Krishnakumar led to the arrest of the fraudsters.

The investigation team included Koratti Police Station Inspector Amrutha Rangan, Sub-Inspector Rejimon, ASIs Sheeba and Nagesh, Special Branch ASI Ranjith VR, and SCPOs Sajeesh, Faisal, and CPO Manikuttan.