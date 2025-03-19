Kollam: In a shocking incident, a couple killed their two-year-old son in Mayyanad Thanni before dying by suicide on Wednesday.



The deceased have been identified as Ajeesh (38), his wife Sulu (36), and their son Aadhi. Ajeesh, a Gulf returnee, was an assistant to an advocate in Kollam.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ajeesh was diagnosed with cancer two weeks ago. It’s likely that the disease, combined with financial difficulties, drove the couple to take the extreme step," Eravipuram Station House Officer Inspector Rajeev R told Onmanorama.

They were living with Ajeesh's parents in a rented house. When the couple didn't open the door in the morning, the parents checked and found all three dead. While the child's body was on the bed, Ajeesh and Sulu were found hanging. Neighbours, alerted by the parents' cries, informed the police about the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have launched an investigation into the matter. The exact cause of death will be confirmed only after autopsy.

