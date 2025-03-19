Lyricist and scriptwriter Mankombu Gopalakrishnan, known for penning over 700 songs for nearly 200 films in a career spanning 60 years, will be laid to rest on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, the lyricist's body was kept for public viewing at Town Hall in Ernakulam, following which it was taken to his residence at Thykkoodam. The body will be cremated at the Tripunithura Municipal Crematorium at 2 p.m.

Noted poet Balachandran Chullikkad, politician and writer K S Radhakrishnan, scriptwriter S N Swamy, FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan and scriptwriter Benny Nayarambalam, were among those who paid homage to the lyricist, who passed away on Monday. Several dubbing artists and technicians from the Malayalam film industry also paid their homage.

Meanwhile, 'Baahubali' and 'RRR' director S S Rajamouli paid tribute to Mankombu, who collaborated with him for the Malayalam version of these movies in the past. "Sad to hear about the passing of legendary Malayalam writer Mankombu Gopalakrishnan sir. His timeless lyrics, poetry, and dialogues have left a lasting impact. Grateful to have collaborated with him on the Malayalam versions of Eega, Baahubali and RRR. Om Shanti," he wrote on X.

'Anweshippin Kandethum' writer Jinu Abraham, who is also the general secretary of the FEFKA writers union, spoke of his association with Mankombu, who was the vice-president of the union. "Mankombu Gopalakrishnan sir would always participate in all the union meetings despite his old age. He never shied away from sharing his opinions," recalled Jinu.

Mankombu is survived by wife Kanakamma, children Rekha (Chennai), Rakhi (Mumbai), Divya (Kochi) and Yadhukrishna (the Netherlands).