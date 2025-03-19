Wayanad: A total of 72 Wayanad landslide survivors shortlisted as beneficiaries for the township rehabilitation project, have expressed their willingness to participate, according to a press release.

The beneficiaries have been given the option to choose either a house in the township rehabilitation project or a compensation package of Rs 15 lakh. All the beneficiaries are from wards 10, 11 and 12 of the Meppadi panchayat, which was the most affected by the devastating landslide.

Of the 72, 67 individuals have opted for houses in the township, while five have chosen the financial package. Beneficiaries can submit their written preference by March 24. The final list of beneficiaries for the project will be published on April 20.