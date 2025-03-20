Kottayam: A decomposed body was found inside a house in Irumbayam, Velloor, near Vaikom, on Thursday. Preliminary reports suggest that the body belongs to a 33-year-old man. However, the police have not yet confirmed his identity or the exact age of the decomposed remains.

An elderly couple and their son resided in the house. The couple had gone to their daughter's house, and upon their return, they found the body. "Investigation is underway. Reports indicate that the body may be that of the elderly couple’s son, but confirmation will only be possible after the post-mortem examination. The body is suspected to be over a week old," Velloor CI told Onmanorama.

The body will be shifted to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.