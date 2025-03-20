Malappuram: Police have confirmed that the death of an Assam native in a goods auto accident in Malappuram was a case of murder. The deceased was identified as Ahadul Islam.



The incident, which initially appeared to be a simple road accident, took a turn after local eyewitnesses revealed that the vehicle was deliberately driven over the victim's body multiple times. Following this crucial information, the police arrested Gulzar Hussain, an Assam native who was driving the goods auto involved in the incident.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Wednesday near Kizhisseri, close to Kondotty. Gulzar, who sold fish in a Bajaj Maximo auto, allegedly ran over Islam after the latter demanded repayment of borrowed money. "The two had a financial dispute. The accused hit him following a heated argument and then rammed him against a wall, leading to the victim's death," police said.

"We are checking if he was under the influence of drugs," a police official added.

Local residents rushed Ahadul to Manjeri Medical College, but he could not be saved. The police issued an alert across border points and police stations after the accused fled in the same vehicle. He was later nabbed from Vavoor in Areekode by Kondotty police.