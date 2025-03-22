Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] is set to inaugurate its new headquarters, named the AKG Centre, in Thiruvananthapuram. According to party sources, the construction of the nine-story building is nearing completion. CPM state secretary MV Govindan announced that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the new building on April 23.

Following the inauguration, the existing AKG Centre will continue to function as a research and study centre.

“The new building has been constructed after obtaining all necessary approvals from the Fire and Rescue Services, City Corporation, Pollution Control Board, Airports Authority of India, Mining and Geology Department, and Electrical Inspectorate,” Govindan said.

He added that the new headquarters is designed to ensure the smooth functioning of all state committee activities.

There is a hall to conduct press conferences, space for the state committee office, meeting rooms, a special room for the state secretariat, other halls, office rooms for state secretariat members and special facilities for Politburo members. Limited accommodation facilities are also made available, added Govindan. Parking facilities are arranged in two underground spaces. Noted architect N Mahesh has designed the building.

CPM had purchased 32 cents of land opposite the existing AKG Centre in Palayam for the construction of the new building. The party had conducted a fund collection drive last year to support the project. The plot was purchased in the name of late leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who was the state secretary at the time.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation stone for the building in February 2022, with completion initially scheduled for late 2024.

CPM claims that the new AKG Centre will be one of the largest party offices in India. The current CPM state headquarters, built on government-allotted land, was granted in 1977 under the A.K. Antony-led state government to the AKG Memorial Committee for establishing a research and study centre.