Kozhikode: A sub-inspector at the Thamarassery police station was suspended on Saturday for alleged negligence in handling the domestic violence complaint filed by Shibila Parakkandy (23), who her husband later murdered. Kozhikode Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) K E Baiju issued the suspension order against K K Noushad, the station’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), pending further inquiry.

Shibila (23), a native of Puthuppadi near Thamarassery, was stabbed to death on March 18 by her husband, Yasir Thalamel Mattathu, a resident of Panchayath Bazaar in Puthuppadi. Yasir also attacked Shibila’s parents—Abdu Rahman (50) and Haseena (43)—before being arrested the same day.

The suspension followed the SP’s visit to the Thamarassery station after Shibila’s family accused the police of ignoring her complaint. According to the family, Shibila had approached the police on February 28, stating that Yasir physically abused her and was a drug addict.

On Saturday, Shibila’s father, Abdurahman Parakkandy, told the media that his daughter would still be alive if the police had acted promptly. “She was terrified because Yasir used to assault her after consuming alcohol. She was also scared when she found out that Yasir was friends with Ashik, who is accused of murdering his mother,” he said.

Majeed Korangad, a social worker and relative of Shibila, also criticised the police's alleged inaction. “I contacted the cops several times, but the response from SI K K Noushad was disappointing. When I informed him that we urgently needed Shibila’s clothes from the house she shared with Yasir, he dismissed the request, saying that if Yasir was unwilling to return the clothes he bought for her, there was nothing the police could do. She left the house in a hurry, leaving all the clothes behind. Despite Shibila clearly stating in her complaint that Yasir was assaulting her and was a drug addict, the police only called both parties to the station once and asked Yasir about his intentions. No further action was taken,” Majeed told Onmanorama.

Rights panel seeks explanation

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports on police negligence in the case. Judicial member K Baijunath directed the Kozhikode Rural District Police Chief to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within 15 days. The case will be reviewed at the commission’s next sitting at the Kozhikode Guest House.