Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has remarked that the state's declining mortality rate adds to the government's pension liability.

Speaking at a State NGO Union meeting in Alappuzha on Saturday, Cherian highlighted that the birth and death rates in Kerala are significantly low, contributing to the rising number of pension beneficiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There are lakhs of people receiving pensions in Kerala, and the mortality rate remains remarkably low. I am not saying people should die, but Kerala’s top-ranked healthcare system presents its own challenges," he said.

He pointed out that many individuals live well into their nineties, citing his 94-year-old mother, who continues to receive a government pension of ₹50,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked to respond to Cherian’s remarks, CPM state secretary M V Govindan avoided a direct comment. He acknowledged the declining birth and death rates while emphasising that the government remains committed to the welfare of all citizens, including pensioners.

(With PTI inputs)