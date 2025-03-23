Kozhikode: Prabisha Karadipparambil, who is undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital after being attacked with acid by her ex-husband, had been a victim of severe domestic abuse for years. The 30-year-old from Koottalida was married to the accused, Prasanth, thirteen years ago and suffered relentless physical and emotional violence throughout their marriage. He would often return home drunk and assault her, accusing her of suspicion. Four years ago, he struck her left eye with his knee, leaving her permanently blind in that eye," said Prabisha's mother, Smitha C K.

The acid attack happened around 8 am on Sunday at an ayurvedic hospital in Cheruvannur, where Prabisha was receiving treatment for chronic back pain. Her mother revealed that the back pain itself was a result of past abuse. "Four years ago, he hit her with a helmet, injuring her spine. The pain never fully healed," Smitha said. Prabisha sustained severe burns to her face, chest, and back and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Despite enduring years of abuse, Prabisha repeatedly returned to Prasanth after his pleas and promises to change. However, the violence continued even after the birth of their two children. When the situation became unbearable, she legally divorced him two and a half years ago and moved back to her family home. The children, however, remained with Prasanth.

“Even after the divorce, Prasanth's harassment did not stop. He frequently visited her home—sometimes begging her to return, other times resorting to violence. One evening, he barged into our house and assaulted both of us. He pulled my hair and hit me," her mother recalled. "Later, he went to the hotel we run in Koottalida and attacked my husband Gopalan and son Prathyush as well," she added. Despite filing at least eight complaints with the Balussery police, the family claims no action was taken against him.

After leaving her abusive marriage, Prabisha completed a four-month nursing assistant course in Kozhikode and secured a job at Sreechand Hospital in Kannur. However, the physical demands of the job aggravated her back pain, forcing her to leave after the first four months. She later worked at a shopping mall in Kozhikode and a local ration shop before returning to the hospital job five months ago. When the pain resurfaced, doctors recommended surgery. Since her condition was not ideal for immediate surgery, the family opted for ayurvedic treatment at the Cheruvannur hospital.

“On the day of the attack, Prasanth arrived at the hospital and demanded to see her. To avoid disturbing other patients, Prabisha stepped outside to speak with him on the veranda. He pleaded with her to return to him, claiming he could not live without her. When she refused and turned to leave, he poured acid from a bottle disguised as a water container, severely injuring her,” said her mother.

Earlier, some individuals had warned Prabisha that Prasanth had been posting abusive content about her on WhatsApp. “It said he even morphed her photos. He also repeatedly called her using different phone numbers, but she refused to answer once she recognised them as belonging to his relatives,” Smitha said. Earlier, Prabhisha’s brother said that Prasanth had even tried to kill his elder son by pouring petrol on him.

Following the incident, Meppayur police arrested Prasanth, a daily wage worker involved in fishing, painting, and construction, and launched an investigation. He is charged under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 124(1) (causing grievous hurt by acid or other means), and 332(b) (trespass to commit an offence) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).