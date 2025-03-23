Kozhikode: The Kozhikode Police have uncovered a staged robbery plot by a businessman attempting to deceive his father-in-law. Anakkuzhikkara native PM Rahees Mayankottuchalil (35) had claimed that Rs 40 lakh was stolen from him, but a detailed investigation revealed that he had staged the robbery to avoid repaying his father-in-law.

On March 20, Rahees filed a complaint with the Medical College Police claiming that Rs 40,25,000 kept in his car parked in a private hospital lot in Poovattuparamba was stolen. He stated that the thieves broke the car's window and took Rs 40 lakh kept in a box covered by a sack and Rs 25,000 from inside the dashboard.

The police reviewed the CCTV footage and discovered two men wearing helmets breaking the front glass of the car. They took a sack from inside the car and fled on their two-wheeler.

Tracing the vehicle, the police discovered that the number plate was forged. However, they managed to nab the accused, M Sajid Mele thekku veettil (Shaji-37) and Jamshid Mayangottuchalil, from Kuttikkattoor and Anakkuzhikkara, respectively.

Upon detailed questioning, the duo revealed that Rahees had directed them to stage the robbery. They informed the police that the sack they took from the car only contained an empty cardboard box. Rahees was detained and questioned subsequently.

The police revealed that Rahees' father-in-law, a manager at a company in Bengaluru, had sent him Rs 40 lakh on several occasions. The money was meant to be paid back to the company’s various branches in Kerala. However, Rahees, who had spent the entire amount, needed to come up with an excuse to explain the situation to his father-in-law.

So he approached Sajid and gave him a quotation to fake a robbery. 'He planned the drama in a notion that it would not be foiled as he is a well known businessman and financially sound. But we did teamwork, cross-checked footage from CCTVs and conducted scientific investigations. The sources of the money are also to be checked," said the police.

The police informed that cases were registered against the culprits for fake complaints and cheating. Rahees runs a tyre shop and has a bus.

The police conducted investigations by dividing into different teams under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K Pavithran, Assistant Commissioner of Police A Umesh, Inspector PK Jijeesh, and Sub-Inspector Arun from the Medical College station.