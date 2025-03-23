Kollam: Two youths from Kollam were killed after their bike collided with a bus in Chitradurga, Karnataka, on Saturday night. The deceased are Muhammad Yaseen from Kadakkal and Manjappara native Althaf Ali, both students of SJM Nursing College in Chitradurga.

The accident occurred near JCR Extension on Saturday night. Manorama News reported that the duo met with the mishap while returning to their hostel after having food at a nearby restaurant.

Their friend, Nabeel, who sustained injuries in the accident, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.