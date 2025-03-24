Kannur: A migrant worker was hacked to death following a clash between labourers at Morazha Koolichal in Anthoor municipality on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Dalingkhan Ismail (36), a native of West Bengal.



The accused, Sujoy Kumar De (23), also from West Bengal, was taken into custody by Valapattanam police.

According to the police, both men, who were engaged in concrete work, had been involved in a dispute for several days. Around 8 pm on Sunday, an argument escalated, leading Sujoy to attack Ismail with a sharp weapon.

After the attack, the accused fled in an auto-rickshaw. Upon receiving information from local residents, the police apprehended Sujoy.