Kochi: The Kochi Corporation has earmarked ₹12 crore to combat the mosquito menace in its Budget for the 2025-26 financial year. The amount has been allocated in tune with the budgetary promises in the previous years, though the city has not been able to get rid of the vector woes.

''We are yet to go a long way in the works relating to mosquito control. It is a challenge that many circumstances conducive for the spread of mosquitoes still persist in the city,'' the budget document, presented on Monday, states.

The amount has been allocated for ''comprehensive and scientific'' measures to eliminate mosquitoes which will be implemented with the technological help of the Vector Control Research Centre announced in the previous budgets.

''Measures such as a lab facility for mosquito eliminations, application of GIS technology, detection of mosquito breeding hotspots, monthly dry day observance, awareness programmes and cleanliness drives will be implemented more efficiently this financial year,'' the budget states, echoing the announcements in the previous years.

The Corporation had committed ₹20 crore each for combating mosquito menace in the budgets for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25. The allocation for the purpose was ₹12 crore in 2022-23 and ₹10 crore in 2021-22. It is not clear how much of the amounts was spent though.

The other major announcements in the latest budget include an allocation of ₹10 crore to make the city extreme poverty free. A flat complex will be built at Vyttila to rehabilitate extremely poor people who live in rented facilities.

An amount of ₹20 cr has been allocated for housing projects. The document said 3,448 houses were built in the corporation in four years and works on 1,613 houses are in final stages.

The budget has also stressed on the measures to combat rising drug menace in the city. Vigilant committees, observation centres and counselling centres will be set up in all 74 wards. ₹50 lakh has been earmarked for this. An amount of ₹10 crore has been allotted for preparing a drainage master plan.