Thiruvananthapuram: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has given a clean chit to ADGP MR Ajith Kumar in the case related to the corruption and amassment of disproportionate wealth against him. Manorama News reported that the VACB director submitted a report dismissing the allegations against the senior officer to the state government on Monday. In the report, vigilance claimed that no evidence was found to prove the charges including amassment of wealth and corruption against the ADGP.

Ajith Kumar is one of the top contenders for the DGP post. With the vigilance's clean chit, it is speculated that the government may appoint him to the position.

It was on September 19, 2024, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered a vigilance probe against Ajith Kumar after allegations made by former Nilambur MLA PV Anvar sparked a political controversy in the state. Anvar had claimed that the ADGP was constructing a lavish mansion at a prime location in the capital, with costs allegedly exceeding his known sources of income.

Anvar also alleged that Ajith Kumar had close ties with gold smugglers based in Dubai and had accepted ₹2 crore to settle a case against an online media owner. Additionally, he accused SP Sujith Das of colluding with gold smugglers, particularly those operating through Karipur Airport in Kozhikode.

Despite these allegations, the vigilance department has cleared Ajith Kumar of any wrongdoing by hinting at the chances of his elevation to the post of the Kerala police chief.

According to official sources, the government is considering six IPS officers for the post of DGP. Apart from Ajith Kumar, DGP Nitin Agarwal, DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar, DGP Yogesh Gupta and ADGP Manoj Abraham are named in the list. The incumbent state police chief, Shaik Darvesh Saheb, will retire on June 30.