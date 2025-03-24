Thrissur man booked for hacking committee secretary with machete over water dispute
ohanan attempted to block the blows with his hand.
ohanan attempted to block the blows with his hand.
ohanan attempted to block the blows with his hand.
Thrissur: The Wadakkanchery Police on Monday arrested a man named Elias for hacking 62-year-old Mohanan with a machete. Mohanan is the secretary of the drinking water committee at Thekkumkara Grama Panchayat.
The incident took place on Sunday at 2.30 pm at Adangal, Kallampara, following a dispute between the duo over the construction of a borewell for drinking water. Water overflowed from the borewell and flowed towards Elias's house. Following an argument, the accused retrieved a machete from his house and attacked Mohanan. Elias then fled the scene.
Mohanan attempted to block the blows with his hand and sustained severe injuries, including a fracture to his right hand. He is currently receiving treatment at the Medical College Hospital.