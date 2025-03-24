Thrissur: The Wadakkanchery Police on Monday arrested a man named Elias for hacking 62-year-old Mohanan with a machete. Mohanan is the secretary of the drinking water committee at Thekkumkara Grama Panchayat.

The incident took place on Sunday at 2.30 pm at Adangal, Kallampara, following a dispute between the duo over the construction of a borewell for drinking water. Water overflowed from the borewell and flowed towards Elias's house. Following an argument, the accused retrieved a machete from his house and attacked Mohanan. Elias then fled the scene.

Mohanan attempted to block the blows with his hand and sustained severe injuries, including a fracture to his right hand. He is currently receiving treatment at the Medical College Hospital.