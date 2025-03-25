"Jesus was not sent here to teach the people to build magnificent churches and temples amidst the cold wretched huts and dismal hovels. He came to make the human heart a temple, and the soul an altar, and the mind a priest.”

These words of Kahlil Gibran, the Lebanese poet and philosopher, seem to echo deeply in the heart of Joseph Mar Gregorios, the new Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church in Kerala.

At St Mary’s Patriarchal Cathedral in Atchaneh, a town 20km from Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon, a historic coronation is taking place on Tuesday. Joseph Mar Gregorios is assuming his new role as Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church in Kerala.

When I met him for a conversation in his room, an anthology of Gibran’s poetry was there on his table. And as he spoke, his words mirrored the very essence of Gibran’s philosophy.

To Mar Gregorios, peace within the Malankara church is both a challenge and an opportunity. He firmly believes that churches are not built by institutions but by people and that the court and legal battles can never truly mend hearts. He remains convinced that there will be no need for courts and legal disputes if the hearts come together.

The Jacobite-Orthodox dispute has been one of the longest-running conflicts within the Syrian Christian community in Kerala. Despite numerous attempts at reconciliation from time to time, the divide remained, growing wider with legal battles and disputes. Time and again, efforts to reunite have begun with hope and ended in renewed divisions.

Yet, Joseph Mar Gregorios chooses hope. A member of the family of Parumala Thirumeni, the revered saint recognised by both Jacobite and Orthodox factions, he expresses his willingness to extend an olive branch and a call for coexistence rather than conflict.

During the conversation, he shared a personal experience that left a lasting impression on his journey of faith and forgiveness. It was a time when tension between the two churches were at its peak, with disputes over parish control leading to clashes and legal battles. At a Jacobite Church convention in Kochi, overcome by the emotions of the moment, Mar Gregorios made a statement: "We may forgive anyone, but not the Catholicos of the Orthodox Church."

At that time, the late Baselios Mar Thoma Paulose II was serving as the Orthodox Catholicos. Years later, at a chance meeting with Catholicos Paulose II, Mar Gregorios felt the weight of his words. He approached the Catholicos and expressed regret for what he said that day. For he has realised that the decision not to forgive is not Christian.

"My emotions had been raw as we lost our own parish and were denied the right to pray at our ancestors’ cemetery. Above this, several of my parish members had suffered police brutality,'' he says.

He narrated all this to the Catholicos, although he did not respond to it. But their conversation continued. "We spoke at length on various topics, parting ways amicably. However, for some reason, we were never able to continue that friendship''.

What is preventing the Catholicos from both the sides from settling the dispute through direct discussions, without mediators, in a way that aligns with the teachings of Jesus?

This is indeed one of my top priorities. The huge amount of money spent on legal battles should instead be used for the betterment of society. Today, our children are being forced to migrate to foreign countries in search of education and employment. Our elderly are left to live alone, with no support or care. Violence has crept into our language and actions.

All Christian churches, including mine, should be working toward solutions to these pressing issues. The resources and energy we spend fighting each other should instead be directed toward healing and rebuilding. Both sides must learn to coexist as brothers while still preserving their unique faith traditions.

Even within the same families, there are members belonging to both factions. Across both sides, marriages have connected generations, and deep down, everyone knows that it is their own brothers and sisters standing on the other side. And yet, the conflict persists, which deeply saddens me.

This must change. The church should not be a place where people are born into disputes, grow up in disputes, and die in disputes. Unfortunately, even my name is entangled in legal cases. We have all suffered injuries, and my mission is to heal them.

Is an amicable settlement to the church dispute actually possible?

I would never rule out that possibility. The Church belongs to God, and on both sides stand brothers and sisters of the same faith. They share the same traditions, the same system of worship, and the same customs.

The Malankara Church was once united, but for a long time now, it has functioned as two. Even if unity remains elusive, we must at least ensure that we do not hurt each other. From this point forward, our conversations should centre around Christ, who forgave and embraced even those who had sinned.

Parish churches and cemeteries should never be sites of conflict. Instead, we should be striving to become better human beings.

Why have religious leaders been unable to prevent divisions among people?

India's political identity is deeply rooted in religious diversity, freedom of faith, and worship. These values should never be denied or compromised. Respect for other beliefs is essential, and there should be no place for hatred.

At the same time, forced religious conversions should not happen. There is nothing wrong if an individual, of their own free will, chooses to embrace a different faith. However, no religion should seek to grow through organised and calculated efforts to convert others.

Does caste discrimination exist in Christian churches, at least in subtle ways?

In the Jacobite Church, caste, race, family background, or financial status are not barriers. No one is denied a role in parish administration or priesthood based on these factors.

You stepped into priesthood at the age of 13. Did you ever feel that you shouldn’t have done it?

It was Perumbilly Thirumeni (the late Geevarghese Mar Gregorios) who ordained me as a deacon. He always insisted that I wear the priestly attire, including the cap. While I was in school and college, I did feel a sense of restricted freedom because of this. My classmates would often poke fun at my outfit.

I still remember when the movie Chamaram was released, I was a student at the Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam. My friends would tease me, comparing me to the priest character played by Nedumudi Venu. But since I grew up deeply rooted in the Church and prayers, I never felt unease about wearing my robes.

It was Perumbilly Thirumeni who believed that someone from the family of Parumala Thirumeni should embrace priesthood. After discussions across generations, I was eventually chosen for this path.

My grandfather was part of the second generation of Parumala Thirumeni’s family. Parumala Thirumeni had a strong desire to see him become a priest, but it never materialised. Later, he hoped to guide my grandfather’s brother into priesthood. That relative even went to Parumala, stayed there for a while, and learned Syriac. However, he later withdrew from the commitment, which deeply disappointed Parumala Thirumeni. My grandfather had shared these stories with Perumbilly Thirumeni.

What is the political affiliation of the Jacobite Church?

We never dictate whom to vote for, but we do believe that the support we received during critical times should not be forgotten. The government stepped in to help us when we were losing our parishes and cemeteries, and for that, we are grateful. At the same time, there have also been instances where the police acted with brutal force, and we acknowledge those realities as well.

We understand that governments have their limitations. Both Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan and Oommen Chandy have strongly wished for and worked toward a resolution of the Church dispute.

Personally, I have close ties with leaders across party lines, including V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, P Rajeev, Binoy Viswom, and Suresh Gopi, among others. In the Jacobite Church, priests do not interfere with the political choices of our members, and in turn, our people do not blindly follow orders either.

What is your biggest challenge as the Catholicos of the Jacobite Church?

The biggest challenge is peace. At the same time, it is also the greatest opportunity. We need peace everywhere -- in the Church, in our country, in the world, in our communities, in our families, and most importantly, within our own hearts.

ALTAR BOY TO METROPOLITAN

Born in a farming family of humble origin in Mulanthuruthy, Joseph Mar Gregorios grew up with his four siblings. His childhood was marked by a near-fatal battle with jaundice, an illness that claimed his sister. Despite these hardships, he was an avid sports enthusiast and once dreamed of joining the Indian Navy.

His journey into priesthood began when he became an altar boy. While studying in Class 8, he was ordained as a deacon at Manjanikkara Dayara under the direction of Perumbilly Thirumeni.

For Joseph Mar Gregorios, March 25 holds special significance. On this day in 1974, he became the youngest deacon to be ordained. A decade later, in 1984, he was ordained as a priest.

His pastoral journey took him beyond Kerala, serving as Vicar of St Mary’s Church in Bengaluru and St Thomas Syrian Church in London.

In 1994, ten years after becoming a priest, he was elevated to Ramban (Archpriest) on January 14. The very next day, at the age of 33, he was consecrated as a Metropolitan, taking charge of the Kochi Diocese.