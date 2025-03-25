Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Tuesday appointed IPS officer Sujith Das S as the Superintendent of Police (Information, Communication and Technology). He replaces S Deva Manohar IPS, who has been posted as the Additional Excise Commissioner (Enforcement). Das previously served as the District Police Chief (DPC) in Pathanamthitta and Malappuram.

The appointment comes despite an ongoing investigation by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) into allegations against him and ADGP M R Ajith Kumar. While the VACB’s Special Investigation Unit-1 (SIU) recently submitted its report clearing Ajith Kumar of all charges, the probe into Sujith Das is yet to conclude.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sujith Das was suspended on September 5, 2024, following allegations made by former Nilambur MLA P V Anvar. In a phone conversation that sparked controversy, Anvar accused him of serious misconduct, including involvement in murder and missing cases, supporting gold smugglers, and the illegal felling of valuable trees from the Malappuram DPC camp.

The investigation was initiated following a government order issued in September 2024. However, despite the pending inquiry, Sujith Das was reinstated earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The VACB is currently investigating claims of misappropriation of seized gold and wealth, along with the alleged removal of valuable trees from the Malappuram police camp.

As per the recent order, Merin Joseph, who served as the Crime Branch SP, was transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Policy), replacing Kishore Kumar J Kumar, who is posted as Controller, Legal Metrology.