Wayanad: Police seized 35 gm of MDMA from a man near Vythiri on Wednesday afternoon. Sajid, 38, a native of Muttil near Kalpetta, was arrested after police recovered the drug from the car he was travelling in.

According to Vythiri Inspector Anilkumar, the police team was on a routine patrol when they spotted Sajid's vehicle. They found him in an inebriated condition. "Though we checked the vehicle, we recovered nothing from it, but there were remnants of a white powder in a cover on the dashboard," he said. But Sajid was in a rush and wanted police to let him go quickly, which raised suspicions.

"We alerted the tahsildar from Vythiri, as an official with magisterial powers was essential while subjecting a person to physical check," he said. Police found the MDMA hidden in his private parts. The officer said Sajid was accused in many drug cases earlier.

Police suspect the accused might have been supplying the drug to his customers in Vythiri, which is a tourist hub. There are more than 100 resorts and homestays in Vythiri and Pozhuthana panchayats.

In another case, the Excise Department personnel on Tuesday recovered 285 gm of MDMA from a car, which they had taken into custody last week after two were arrested for the possession of 6 gm of the psychoactive drug.

During the interrogation, Jabir, a native of Cherkkalam, and Muhammed Kunji, a native of Kasargod, told officials about the stash kept in secret compartments.