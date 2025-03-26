Kanhangad: A 46-year-old man spent two agonising days trying to free himself from a one-and-a-half-inch metal nut that had become lodged around his genitals. As swelling and pain worsened, he struggled even to urinate. With no other option, he sought help at the District Hospital on Tuesday night.

Doctors attempted to remove the nut but were unsuccessful. With the situation growing more urgent, they called in the Fire and Rescue team from Kanhangad Fire Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rescue workers, led by Fire Officer K M Shiju, worked for over 90 minutes using a precision cutter. Since cutting the metal could generate heat and risk burns, they continuously poured water to keep the area cool. After carefully slicing through both sides of the nut, they finally freed the man around midnight.

The rescue team, which included Linesh, Shibin, and Ajith, later said this was one of their most challenging operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man claimed that unknown persons inserted the nut when he passed out after getting drunk. Whether or not anyone believed that, one thing was clear -- after two days of pain, an embarrassing hospital visit, and a fire force intervention, he was finally free.