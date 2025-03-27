Pathanamthitta: In a shocking incident, teachers at a school in Kozhencherry recovered a liquor bottle from the bag of a Class 10 student on Wednesday. The student reportedly brought the liquor to school as part of his post-exam celebrations with his three friends. The Class 10 public examinations were concluded on Wednesday.

Apart from the liquor, ₹10,000 was found in the bag of one of the students. According to teachers, the student had stolen his grandmother’s ring to raise the money.

Speaking to Onmanorama, an official at the Aranmula police station confirmed that liquor bottles were found in the students' bags when teachers inspected them after noticing one of the students was intoxicated. He added that no case was registered, and the school authorities would send the four students for mandatory counselling.

The intoxicated student was not allowed to write the exam, and the school authorities immediately informed his parents about the incident. Further questioning revealed the involvement of three other students in the plan to bring liquor to school.