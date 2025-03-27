While Kerala's drug menace raises serious concerns, a 37-year-old teacher-turned-panchayat-president in Kannur is battling a smear campaign and threats after she spearheaded a massive public initiative against narcotic substances. Farisha Abid, president of Mattool panchayat in Kannur, has filed a complaint with Pazhayangadi police following threatening phone calls and online malicious messages targeting her and her family.

An alarming rise in the drug trade in the panchayat wards prompted her to launch a campaign named ‘Dheera’ two months ago, aiming to combat substance abuse and related crimes. What began as a small WhatsApp group of local youths has now evolved into a massive community-driven initiative with over 800 volunteers, including those from the nearby Madayi panchayat.

After sensing the urgency, Farisha reorganised the WhatsApp group, establishing a structured administrative team that gathers intelligence on drug smuggling and substance abuse, passing crucial information to the law enforcement team for swift action. Plans are underway to introduce drone surveillance with thermal scanning to track hidden drug activities.

​The initiative brings together teachers, students, businessmen, shopkeepers, lawyers, police officers, and other citizens. The drive has already led to the arrest of at least 13 individuals involved in narcotics cases and has helped identify several people suffering from addiction, many of whom have been sent for medical treatment.

'Dheera' also advocates for religious institutions and the public to implement drug tests before marriage, ensuring safer families. Volunteers from the neighbouring panchayat, Madayi, have also joined the initiative, making it ‘Dheera: Mattool-Madayi Koottayma’ (Dheera: Mattool-Madayi Collective). “Initially, people hesitated to speak up out of fear, but our relentless efforts have encouraged many to come forward, providing vital information about drug zones, sellers and users,” says Farisha.

The panchayat has launched public awareness campaigns in schools and workplaces, organised educational programmes, and distributed informational pamphlets. Recognising that migrant workers in the area were involved in drug distribution, the group even conducted awareness sessions in Hindi.

Property owners were warned against allowing their premises to be used for illegal activities. The initiative collaborates closely with the Pazhayangadi police and the district excise team to ensure a coordinated crackdown on the drug trade.

1) Farisha, 2) Dheera's recent public march, sending a strong message that the community will not back down. Photos: Special arrangement.

However, these efforts have come at a personal cost. Farisha frequently receives threatening calls and faces online smear campaigns attempting to intimidate her. Some even threaten to harm her family and children. “They try to scare me, but I’ve told one caller to meet me face-to-face instead of hiding behind a phone,” says Farisha. In response, Dheera recently organised a public march, sending a strong message that the community will not back down.

​A significant concern, Farisha notes, is the drug use by minors. “We have identified users as young as 13-year-old,” she says. The issue is particularly severe in families where one parent is working abroad, leaving children with limited supervision and vulnerable to drug-related influences.

“The recent Venjarammoodu murders underscore the urgent need for intervention in rising violence among youths, further strengthening our resolve despite community opposition. Some parents refuse to believe their children are involved and even accuse me of tarnishing their family’s reputation,” she adds.

The panchayat has launched public awareness campaigns in schools and workplaces, organised educational programmes, and distributed informational pamphlets. Photo: Special arrangement.

Farisha and her team also remain vigilant against infiltration by individuals associated with the drug trade into their messaging platforms. She recalls an incident where a man named Fazil joined the group pretending to assist their efforts. Within hours, his ties to drug smuggling were exposed, leading to his removal. He was arrested for attempting to transport ganja hidden in his undergarments a week later.

“Dheera’s strength lies in community participation. School PTAs and local masjid committees have formed monitoring squads to detect and report drug-related activities. Parents have also become proactive in sharing information. Special squads, including school students, actively monitor the situation and assist those struggling with addiction. The group has facilitated medical care for individuals experiencing withdrawal symptoms and has established a 24/7 quick response team ready for immediate action,” says Farisha.

She envisions transforming Dheera into a registered NGO to expand its reach and impact. For Farisha, the campaign is deeply personal. As a teacher, motivational speaker, and mother of two, she feels a profound responsibility to safeguard the next generation. “I am first and foremost a mother. No amount of pressure will stop me. Our children deserve a safe future,” she says.