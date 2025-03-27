Kollam: A shocking act of violence unfolded in Karunagappally on Thursday, where a young man was brutally hacked to death inside his home, followed by an attack on another youth nearby. The back-to-back assaults, occurring within half an hour across a 15 km radius, are suspected to be linked to gang rivalry.

The victim, Santosh, a resident of Thachayil Mukku, was killed in the early hours of Thursday. The four-member-gang first created panic by hurling sticks at the house before kicking open the door and entering. They then hacked Santosh and broke his leg. According to police, he was an accused in two murder cases from 2020 and 2024 respectively. The attack occurred while he was out on bail. Santosh's mother said that there had been attempts on his life earlier as well.

After the murder, the gang went to Vavvakavu in Ochira and attacked another youth named Aneer. The attempted murder took place in front of a roadside eatery. Aneer, who sustained severe injuries to his hands and legs, has been admitted to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital.

Police suspect a connection between the two incidents and have deployed forces at both locations. According to officials, the attacks are linked to gang rivalry. The incidents occurred between 2.00 am and 3.00 am.