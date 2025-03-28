Wayanad: Amid protests from forest department personnel over the conferring of 'Honorary Wildlife Warden' status to chairpersons of local self-government bodies, the Pulppalli panchayat launched a wild boar elimination drive on Friday. The initiative aims to shoot down one wild boar that wreaked havoc in farmlands. In the coming days, the panchyat is planning to target more wild boars that stray into the residential areas.

In the past two years, six wild boars were shot down as wildlife threats increased across various tribal hamlets in the panchayat. Over the last few days, incidents of crop damage have surged in all 20 wards of Pulppalli panchayat, sparking protests that ultimately led Panchayat President TS Dileep Kumar to initiate the elimination drive.

Dileep Kumar told Onmanorama that, as a village panchayat surrounded by forests, farmers frequently demand action against wild boars that invade farmland.

"We have already enlisted six sharpshooters, and plans are in place to increase the panel to ten shooters due to high demand," he said.

He also mentioned that the shooters are requesting an increase in their payment from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 per wild boar.

On Friday, CP Kuriakkose, a resident of Boodanam Shed, was deployed as the shooter for the drive. The operation was supported by Panchayat President Dileep Kumar and ward members Jomet Kothavazhikkal and Joshy Charuplakkal, among others. After each kill, the team informs the forest department, and the carcass is buried at the spot in the presence of forest officials.

In the first week of March, the Noolppuzha village panchayat near Sulthan Bathery also hired shooters, killing six wild boars that had damaged crops. The panchayat established a permanent shooters' panel to ensure the availability of expert services whenever needed.

Protests from the Forest Department

The increasing number of wild boar killings has drawn strong opposition from the forest department. Expressing concerns over the situation, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Administration) Pramod G Krishnan sent a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Forest and Wildlife on March 13.

In the letter, he criticized the indiscriminate orders issued by chairpersons of various local self-government bodies. He warned that their actions, under the capacity of Honorary Wildlife Wardens, pose a threat to all wildlife entering human habitats.

"If things continue this way, even animals listed under the Scheduled category that stray into residential areas may be at risk," he added.

Citing the rising number of wild animal killings, he also demanded the withdrawal of the Honorary Wildlife Warden status granted to the Chakkittapara Panchayat president.