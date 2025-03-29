Kochi: The Harbour Police in Kochi have seized a huge amount of money from an autorickshaw. The police detected the cash, suspected to be around ₹2 crore, from the vehicle during a routine inspection near Alexander Parambithara Bridge, Willingdon Island. The vehicle was parked near the walkway.

A Bihar native and a Tamil Nadu native were carrying the money. The Bihar native has identified himself as a staffer of a textile in the city, a police officer said. A Tamil Nadu native who came in search of the carriers is also under the police scanner.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are verifying the source of the cash. Further action will be taken based on if the source can be confirmed or not," the officer said.

Manorama News reported that one of the accused told police that they took the money for a land deal.