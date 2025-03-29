Kannur: The police team investigating the death of ADM Naveen Babu has submitted a chargesheet before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court here on Saturday. In the chargesheet, the police named former Kannur district panchayat president PP Divya as the sole accused in the case. The CPM leader is accused of orchestrating a conspiracy to defame Naveen Babu during his farewell function.

According to the chargesheet, Naveen Babu died by suicide on October 15, 2024, after being deeply distressed by the humiliation he faced from Divya at the event. Police stated that Divya invited a private local media channel to the function and circulated visuals of her defamatory remarks against the deceased.

Divya had accused Naveen Babu of corruption, alleging that he deliberately delayed issuing a No Objection Certificate (NoC) to Prashanthan, an entrepreneur seeking to open a petrol pump in Chengalayi, Kannur.

As reported by Manorama News, the chargesheet includes scientific evidence supporting the charges against Divya.

Meanwhile, the police dismissed the murder allegations raised by Naveen Babu’s family, stating that no scientific evidence was found to support such claims. The investigation concluded that the former ADM died by suicide.

The probe team recorded statements from 82 individuals, including Naveen Babu’s family members.

According to the police, Divya made an offensive speech against ADM Naveen Babu after barging into his farewell function at the Kannur Collectorate on October 14, 2024. The following day, the official was found hanging at his residence. Although the police initially considered it a case of suicide, further investigation led to the registration of a case against PP Divya for abetment to suicide.