Mohanlal-starrer 'Empuraan', directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, which set off acerbic reactions from the right-wing supporters following its release on March 27, has invited scornful comments from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) mouthpiece Organiser. It has criticised the Malayalam film, accusing it of using the backdrop of the 2002 post-Godhra riots to push an 'anti-Hindu political agenda'. The article also said, "Prithviraj’s consistent alignment with anti-government protests has made him a deeply polarising figure".

"Empuraan is not just another movie—it’s a medium for spreading an anti-Hindu, anti-BJP narrative that threatens to further divide an already fractured India," the article says.

It goes on to claim that the film deliberately distorts historical facts, vilifying Hindus while portraying them as the sole aggressors during the riots. One of the most controversial aspects highlighted in the criticism is a disturbing scene depicting Hindu men committing brutal acts of violence against Muslims, which Organiser argues reinforces communal hatred and misrepresents history.

"Film uses violence to vilify an entire Hindu community, presenting Hindus as villains even in situations where they might otherwise be portrayed as saviours. This deliberate misrepresentation of an entire group crosses the line from storytelling to outright political manipulation," it said.

It further accuses Empuraan of ignoring the Godhra train burning incident, in which 59 Hindu pilgrims were killed, leading to the riots. The publication claims that the film’s creators, including writer Murali Gopi, have crafted a narrative that promotes division rather than harmony.

Additionally, the article takes issue with the film’s depiction of a pro-Hindu political faction, drawing parallels to the BJP. According to Organiser, Empuraan portrays the party as a destabilising force, with characters allegedly resembling BJP supporters being shown as ruthless figures willing to go to extreme lengths to maintain control. A particular scene that has drawn criticism involves a pro-Hindu group suggesting the destruction of a dam to eliminate an entire population in two districts—an act that the publication argues is meant to demonise Hindu nationalist ideologies.

Prithviraj slammed for political leanings

The criticism extends beyond the film itself, with Organiser targeting director Prithviraj Sukumaran for his alleged political leanings. The article recalls his past controversial projects, including the announcement of a film on Variyamkunnan, a leader associated with the 1921 Malabar Hindu genocide. That project was eventually shelved following public backlash, but Organiser suggests that Empuraan continues a pattern of pushing anti-Hindu narratives.

Prithviraj has also been accused of taking anti-national stances, including his support for protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and his opposition to the Indian government's policies in Lakshadweep. Organiser claims that he has previously sided with activists linked to radical elements and accuses him of using his platform to challenge nationalist ideologies.

'Mohanlal betrayed fans'

The Organiser article suggests that Mohanlal's involvement in a project with such a strong political undertone is a 'betrayal' of his fanbase. It argues that his reputation for unifying audiences across religious and political lines has been damaged by his endorsement of a film that, according to critics, promotes division.