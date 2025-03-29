Wayanad: The forest department installed cages and camera traps at Anappara near Chundel here in response to rising concerns over tiger sightings in the area. The move follows the recent killing of a cow reportedly by a tiger a week ago.

Prior to this, three cows were killed by a tiger in the same hamlet, which is surrounded by forests and plantations. Locals have also reported spotting a tiger with three cubs in the vicinity.

According to forest department sources, despite deploying a large cage and maintaining heightened vigilance across different wings of the department, the tigers have remained elusive. Officials suspect that the mother and cubs may have moved to another location.

Easwaran, a local resident, had reported his cow missing almost a week ago, but there was no immediate trace of the carcass. On Saturday, a foul odour led residents to search the area, uncovering the remains in a bushy spot.

Both forest officials and residents remain on high alert. Cattle owners have taken additional precautions, reinforcing stables with plastic and steel nets. The next step of the mission would be decided only after identifying the animal, its health, age and profile, said an official who preferred anonymity.