Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) cancelled a departmental examination on Saturday due to a question paper mix-up. During a test for First Grade Surveyors seeking promotion to the post of superintendent, the invigilators distributed answer keys instead of question papers.

In some centres, the answer keys were retrieved immediately after the mistake was detected. PSC authorities explained that the mix-up happened because the individuals who prepared the question papers had placed the answer keys in the same covers. To maintain confidentiality, the covers were not opened before reaching the exam hall, they added.

Around 200 candidates appeared for the exam at centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode. The PSC has announced that the re-test will be conducted as soon as possible. The exam, typically held every six months, was scheduled on Saturday after a two-year delay.