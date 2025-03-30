Continuing its attack on the Mohanlal-starrer L2:Empuraan, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) mouthpiece Organiser has accused the Malayalam film of whitewashing Islamic terrorism while portraying the Hindu community negatively. This is the second article that appeared in the weekly magazine on the movie directed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The publication has labelled the movie ‘anti-national’ and ‘anti-Hindu,’ asserting that it follows a deliberate pattern of distorting history, inciting division, and undermining faith in democratic institutions.

While acknowledging the freedom to critique the RSS, the Sangh Parivar, and the government, Organiser argued that ‘Empuraan’ had gone beyond criticism to actively subvert India's unity and integrity. "Every patriotic citizen has the right to speak out against it. They will undoubtedly rise in strong opposition,” the article said. Empuraan, written by Murali Gopi, hit theatres worldwide on March 27 as a sequel to the 2019 movie Lucifer.

Organiser also reiterated its earlier accusation that the film misrepresents the 2002 post-Godhra riots, presenting a “slanted narrative” while disregarding the killing of 59 “innocent Ram devotees in Godhra". It alleged that the film sows discord, eroding trust in national institutions such as investigative agencies, law enforcement, and the judiciary. “The message is clear: the audience is meant to distrust those entrusted with upholding justice,” it claimed.

Organiser also criticised the film’s opening reference to Lord Acton’s dictum on power, interpreting it as an assertion that all power is “inherently malevolent.” It accused the movie of fostering political apathy, portraying democracy as an illusion, and endorsing extra-constitutional justice through its protagonist, Stephen Nedumpally, played by Mohanlal. “The first installment, ‘Lucifer’, depicted saffron organizations as being funded by multinational corporations—an unsubtle attempt to malign nationalist movements. ‘Empuraan’ continues this trend, reinforcing the belief that the system is beyond redemption,” the article said.

Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character, Saeed Masood, which Organiser said was a “portmanteau of the names Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Masood Azhar and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Hafiz Saeed”.

The article also described Prithviraj as part of a longstanding ideological movement in Malayalam cinema that uses film as a “medium for subversion.” It accused him of normalising a parallel power structure, discouraging civic engagement, and portraying democracy as irredeemable.

Raising further suspicions, Organiser questioned the film’s financial backing, demanding transparency regarding its funding sources and the withdrawal of one of its producers. “These are not baseless speculations but legitimate concerns that require answers,” the article stated.