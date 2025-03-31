Kottayam: A 70-year-old man died after jumping in front of a train on Sunday in Kottayam. The deceased, Dayalu, was a native of Pambady.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm at the Muttambalam railway overbridge. According to information received by the Kottayam railway police, he was run over by the Kottayam Express.

"We do not know why he attempted suicide. The police are investigating right now," said ward member Shibu Kurian. Kottayam East Police has registered an FIR and an inquest procedure is underway.

After the postmortem at Kottayam MCH, his body will be handed over to his relatives. Dayalu is survived by his wife Shylaja, sons Kiran and Kannan and daughter Keerthi.

The police are collecting details from his relatives and trying to ascertain the cause of the suicide.