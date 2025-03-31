Man arrested for spreading communal hatred through social media in Kozhikode
Kozhikode: A man was arrested in Thamarassery here on Sunday for allegedly circulating a message containing communal hatred remarks through WhatsApp groups. The accused is identified as Ajayan, a resident of Puthuppadi.
His arrest follows a complaint received by Kozhikode Rural Police, alleging that he spread a voice message inciting communal hatred.
Ajayan was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. Police stated that a detailed investigation is ongoing in the case.