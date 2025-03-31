Pathanamthitta: The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala will open on Tuesday (April 1) for the festival and Meda Vishu poojas. Melsanthi, or the chief priest, Arun Kumar Namboothiri will open the doors at 4 pm, lighting the lamps.

The temple festival will commence on April 2 with the traditional flag hoisting between 9:45 am and 10:45 am under the supervision of Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru. The Aarattu ceremony will be held at the Pamba river on April 11th.

The temple will remain open for 18 consecutive days as the Vishu poojas follow the festival. Vishukkani darshan will be from 4 am to 7 am on Vishu day, April 14. Abhishekam will begin at 7 am on the same day.

The temple will close on April 18th at 10 pm.