Thiruvananthapuram: As the curtains rise on the 24th Party Congress of the CPM in Madurai tomorrow, the Kerala faction of the party is counting on further strengthening its presence in the top leadership.

The five-day conference will also address the significant question of whether the CPM will see another general secretary from Kerala after EMS Namboodiripad. For senior leader MA Baby, who has been a Politburo member since 2012, securing the top post could be a fitting birthday gift. However, he will succeed only if the Kerala faction rallies behind him.

Baby, who turns 72 on April 5—just a day before the congress concludes—is currently the most senior leader from Kerala in the CPM Central Committee. Though Prakash Karat, a Malayali, previously held the post of general secretary, he represented the Delhi faction.

If Baby ascends to the general secretary’s position, Kerala is likely to gain an additional seat in the Politburo. However, EP Jayarajan, a potential contender, faces the challenge of nearing the age limit of 75, as set by the party for its top leadership. Another possible candidate is Viju Krishnan, a Malayali leader in the Central Committee.

Commenting on the leadership transition, MA Baby emphasized that the CPM does not follow a seniority-based system like government services. “The Party Congress will decide the new general secretary,” he said.

Meanwhile, AK Balan and PK Sreemathi will exit the Central Committee, having crossed the age limit of 75. The vacancy left by Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's demise also remains unfilled, creating opportunities for three new Kerala leaders to enter the revamped Central Committee.

LDF Convener TP Ramakrishnan is another contender, though he, too, is approaching the age limit. Among the ministers currently in the CPM state secretariat, PA Mohammed Riyas and VN Vasavan are also being considered. Both were inducted into the state secretariat during the state conference in Ernakulam.

While a few other names, such as Minister MB Rajesh and senior leader P Jayarajan, are also being discussed, male leaders typically ascend to the Central Committee only after serving in the state secretariat. However, women leaders can be directly considered. Given this precedent, J Mercykutty Amma or TN Seema also holds a chance to be inducted into the Central Committee.