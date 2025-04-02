Alappuzha: Excise officials arrested a woman and her accomplice on Tuesday night with three kilograms of hybrid cannabis, valued at 3 crore in the market. The apprehended are Tasleem Sultana (43) and Firoz (26) from Mannanchery.

According to their statement, they intended to sell the contraband to individuals in the film and tourism industries. Tasleem, a native of Kannur, resides in Bengaluru and Chennai. She is also known by the alias Christina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excise Circle Inspector M Mahesh, addressing the media, stated that Tasleem already faces multiple charges. During interrogation, the accused admitted to engaging in drug transactions with known figures in the film industry.