The 24th Party Congress of CPM began today in Madurai. Senior leader Biman Bose hoisted the party flag at 8 am at Tamukkam Ground. Party Coordinator Prakash Karat, presided over by Politburo member Manik Sarkar, will formally inaugurate the event at 10.30 am.

Leaders from other left parties, including CPI General Secretary D Raja, joined the proceedings. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will co-host a seminar on "Federalism is India’s Strength" on Wednesday. The meeting will continue until April 6.

A total of 881 delegates, including 80 observers, are attending, with Kerala contributing the largest contingent of 175. Special invitees include actors Vijay Sethupathi, Samuthirakani, and Prakash Raj, along with filmmakers like Vetrimaran and Mari Selvaraj. The event also features performances by artists from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Real-time translation

For the first time, a real-time translation system has been introduced to overcome language barriers among delegates from different states. Key reports, including the credential report, will be presented online, with delegates required to carry Android devices.

Declining influence

The official Party Congress Report candidly acknowledges the CPM’s declining influence, admitting weakened ties with the working class and electoral setbacks. It blames the party’s committees, including the Politburo, for these failures.

The report notes stagnation outside Kerala, with electoral declines in West Bengal and Tripura. It criticises the lack of fresh strategies to mobilise protests, especially among farmworkers and rural communities. Symbolic campaigns and neglected ideological activities have further eroded public support.

Electoral woes

Since the last Congress, the party’s vote share has dropped significantly in 13 Assembly elections, falling below 1% in most states except Tripura (24.62%). In Himachal Pradesh, it secured just 0.06%; in Rajasthan, 0.097%; in Telangana, 0.23%; and in Andhra Pradesh, 0.13%.