Kerala Summer Bumper BR-102 Lottery results 2025 declared | Check prize details
The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the much-awaited Summer Bumper BR-102 lottery results at 2 pm on April 2. The first prize of ₹10 crore was for ticket number SG 513715.
The second prize is ₹50 lakh, while third-place winners will receive ₹5 lakh each. Additionally, a consolation prize of ₹1 lakh will be awarded to selected participants.
Kerala Summer Bumper BR-102 Prize Structure
- 1st Prize: ₹10,00,00,000 (1 winner)- SG 513715
- 2nd Prize: ₹50,00,000 (1 winner)- SB 265947
- 3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (12 winners)- SA 248000, SA 454047, SB 193892, SB 259920, SC 108983, SC 313223, SD 116046, SD 195155, SE 212162, SE 385349, SG 160741, SG 347830
- 4th Prize: ₹1,00,000
- 5th Prize: ₹5,000
- 6th Prize: ₹2,000
- 7th Prize: ₹1,000
- 8th Prize: ₹500
- Check full list of winners.
To verify your lottery results, follow these steps:
- Visit the official Kerala Lottery website: keralalottery.info.
- Download the official PDF file containing the winning numbers for easy access.
- Cross-check your ticket number with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette for accuracy.
- How to claim your prize money
- Confirm your win by checking the official results.
- Submit your claim within 30 days of the draw date.
- Visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram to collect your winnings.
Required documents for prize claim
- Original lottery ticket (self-attested on both sides)
- A valid photo ID (Aadhaar Card, Passport, Driver’s Licence, etc.)
- A self-attested PAN card copy for tax verification
- Recent passport-sized photographs (attested by a Gazette Officer)
- Revenue stamp (necessary for online claims)
- Note: Higher prize amounts may require additional documents, such as tax-related forms and affidavits.
How to download Kerala Lottery result PDF
- Go to the official Kerala Lottery website.
- Locate the Summer Bumper BR-102 results section.
- Click on the download link to access the winning numbers list.