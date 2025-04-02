Additionally, a consolation prize of ₹1 lakh will be awarded to selected participants.

Additionally, a consolation prize of ₹1 lakh will be awarded to selected participants.

Additionally, a consolation prize of ₹1 lakh will be awarded to selected participants.

The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the much-awaited Summer Bumper BR-102 lottery results at 2 pm on April 2. The first prize of ₹10 crore was for ticket number SG  513715.

The second prize is ₹50 lakh, while third-place winners will receive ₹5 lakh each. Additionally, a consolation prize of ₹1 lakh will be awarded to selected participants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Summer Bumper BR-102 Prize Structure

  • 1st Prize: ₹10,00,00,000 (1 winner)- SG  513715
  • 2nd Prize: ₹50,00,000 (1 winner)- SB 265947
  • 3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (12 winners)- SA 248000, SA 454047, SB 193892, SB 259920, SC 108983, SC 313223, SD 116046, SD 195155, SE 212162, SE 385349, SG 160741, SG 347830
  • 4th Prize: ₹1,00,000
  • 5th Prize: ₹5,000
  • 6th Prize: ₹2,000
  • 7th Prize: ₹1,000
  • 8th Prize: ₹500
  •  Check full list of winners.

To verify your lottery results, follow these steps:

  • Visit the official Kerala Lottery website: keralalottery.info.
  • Download the official PDF file containing the winning numbers for easy access.
  • Cross-check your ticket number with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette for accuracy.
  • How to claim your prize money
  • Confirm your win by checking the official results.
  • Submit your claim within 30 days of the draw date.
  • Visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram to collect your winnings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Required documents for prize claim

  • Original lottery ticket (self-attested on both sides)
  • A valid photo ID (Aadhaar Card, Passport, Driver’s Licence, etc.)
  • A self-attested PAN card copy for tax verification
  • Recent passport-sized photographs (attested by a Gazette Officer)
  • Revenue stamp (necessary for online claims)
  • Note: Higher prize amounts may require additional documents, such as tax-related forms and affidavits.

How to download Kerala Lottery result PDF

  • Go to the official Kerala Lottery website.
  • Locate the Summer Bumper BR-102 results section.
  • Click on the download link to access the winning numbers list.