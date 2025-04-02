Summer Bumper Lottery Result 2025 Kerala: First prize for SG 513715 from Palakkad | Full list of winners
The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the much-awaited Summer Bumper BR-102 lottery results at 2 pm on April 2. The first prize of ₹10 crore was secured by ticket number SG 513715. The ticket was sold by agent S Suresh (agency number: P2267) from Palakkad. The second prize is ₹50 lakh, while third-place winners will receive ₹5 lakh each. Additionally, a consolation prize of ₹1 lakh will be awarded to selected participants.
Kerala Summer Bumper BR-102 Prize Winners
- 1st Prize: ₹10,00,00,000 (1 winner)- SG 513715
- 2nd Prize: ₹50,00,000 (1 winner)- SB 265947
- 3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (12 winners)- SA 248000, SA 454047, SB 193892, SB 259920, SC 108983, SC 313223, SD 116046, SD 195155, SE 212162, SE 385349, SG 160741, SG 347830
- 4th Prize: ₹1,00,000- 25590
- 5th Prize: ₹5,000- 0230, 0427, 0627, 1094, 1147, 1311, 1323, 1327, 2537, 2957, 2976, 3034, 3290, 3876, 3999, 4418, 6016, 6195, 6199, 6381, 6558, 6603, 6730, 7196, 7315, 7499, 7239, 7314, 8348, 7833, 7930, 8359, 9706, 9043, 9493, 9767
- 6th Prize: ₹2,000- 0429, 0557, 0780, 0844, 0935, 1107, 1182, 1187, 1292, 1706, 1872, 2039, 2325, 2372, 2644, 2780, 2819, 3066, 3300, 3502, 3582, 3693, 3893, 3916, 4221, 4335, 4450, 4747, 4980, 5096, 5308, 5396, 6050, 6771, 6992, 7063, 7349, 7371, 7602, 7910, 8370, 8402, 8457, 8491, 8604, 8854, 9058, 9454, 9505, 9826
- 7th Prize: ₹1,000
- 8th Prize: ₹500
To verify your lottery results, follow these steps:
- Visit the official Kerala Lottery website: keralalottery.info.
- Download the official PDF file containing the winning numbers for easy access.
- Cross-check your ticket number with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette for accuracy.
- How to claim your prize money
- Confirm your win by checking the official results.
- Submit your claim within 30 days of the draw date.
- Visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram to collect your winnings.
