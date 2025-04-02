Kerala Summer Bumper BR-102 Lottery results 2025 declared | Check prize details
Mail This Article
×
The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the much-awaited Summer Bumper BR-102 lottery results at 2 pm on April 2. The first prize of ₹10 crore was for ticket number SG 513715.
The second prize is ₹50 lakh, while third-place winners will receive ₹5 lakh each. Additionally, a consolation prize of ₹1 lakh will be awarded to selected participants.
Kerala Summer Bumper BR-102 Prize Structure
- 1st Prize: ₹10,00,00,000 (1 winner)- SG 513715
- 2nd Prize: ₹50,00,000 (1 winner)- SB 265947
- 3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (12 winners)- SA 248000, SA 454047, SB 193892, SB 259920, SC 108983, SC 313223, SD 116046, SD 195155, SE 212162, SE 385349, SG 160741, SG 347830
- 4th Prize: ₹1,00,000
- 5th Prize: ₹5,000
- 6th Prize: ₹2,000
- 7th Prize: ₹1,000
- 8th Prize: ₹500
- Check full list of winners.
To verify your lottery results, follow these steps:
- Visit the official Kerala Lottery website: keralalottery.info.
- Download the official PDF file containing the winning numbers for easy access.
- Cross-check your ticket number with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette for accuracy.
- How to claim your prize money
- Confirm your win by checking the official results.
- Submit your claim within 30 days of the draw date.
- Visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram to collect your winnings.
Required documents for prize claim
- Original lottery ticket (self-attested on both sides)
- A valid photo ID (Aadhaar Card, Passport, Driver’s Licence, etc.)
- A self-attested PAN card copy for tax verification
- Recent passport-sized photographs (attested by a Gazette Officer)
- Revenue stamp (necessary for online claims)
- Note: Higher prize amounts may require additional documents, such as tax-related forms and affidavits.
How to download Kerala Lottery result PDF
- Go to the official Kerala Lottery website.
- Locate the Summer Bumper BR-102 results section.
- Click on the download link to access the winning numbers list.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.