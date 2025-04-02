Additionally, a consolation prize of ₹1 lakh will be awarded to selected participants.

The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the much-awaited Summer Bumper BR-102 lottery results at 2 pm on April 2. The first prize of  ₹10 crore was secured by ticket number SG  513715.  The ticket was sold by agent S Suresh (agency number: P2267) from Palakkad. The second prize is ₹50 lakh, while third-place winners will receive ₹5 lakh each. Additionally, a consolation prize of ₹1 lakh will be awarded to selected participants.

Kerala Summer Bumper BR-102 Prize Winners

  • 1st Prize: ₹10,00,00,000 (1 winner)- SG  513715
  • 2nd Prize: ₹50,00,000 (1 winner)- SB 265947
  • 3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (12 winners)- SA 248000, SA 454047, SB 193892, SB 259920, SC 108983, SC 313223, SD 116046, SD 195155, SE 212162, SE 385349, SG 160741, SG 347830
  • 4th Prize: ₹1,00,000- 25590
  • 5th Prize: ₹5,000- 0230, 0427, 0627, 1094, 1147, 1311, 1323, 1327, 2537, 2957, 2976, 3034, 3290, 3876, 3999, 4418, 6016, 6195, 6199, 6381, 6558, 6603, 6730, 7196, 7315, 7499, 7239, 7314, 8348, 7833, 7930, 8359, 9706, 9043, 9493, 9767
  • 6th Prize: ₹2,000- 0429, 0557, 0780, 0844, 0935, 1107, 1182, 1187, 1292, 1706, 1872, 2039, 2325, 2372, 2644, 2780, 2819, 3066, 3300, 3502, 3582, 3693, 3893, 3916, 4221, 4335, 4450, 4747, 4980, 5096, 5308, 5396, 6050, 6771, 6992, 7063, 7349, 7371, 7602, 7910, 8370, 8402, 8457, 8491, 8604, 8854, 9058, 9454, 9505, 9826
  • 7th Prize: ₹1,000
  • 8th Prize: ₹500
To verify your lottery results, follow these steps:

  • Visit the official Kerala Lottery website: keralalottery.info.
  • Download the official PDF file containing the winning numbers for easy access.
  • Cross-check your ticket number with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette for accuracy.
  • How to claim your prize money
  • Confirm your win by checking the official results.
  • Submit your claim within 30 days of the draw date.
  • Visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram to collect your winnings.

