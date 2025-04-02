The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the much-awaited Summer Bumper BR-102 lottery results at 2 pm on April 2. The first prize of ₹10 crore was secured by ticket number SG 513715. The ticket was sold by agent S Suresh (agency number: P2267) from Palakkad. The second prize is ₹50 lakh, while third-place winners will receive ₹5 lakh each. Additionally, a consolation prize of ₹1 lakh will be awarded to selected participants.



Kerala Summer Bumper BR-102 Prize Winners

1st Prize: ₹10,00,00,000 (1 winner)- SG 513715

SB 265947 3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (12 winners)- SA 248000, SA 454047, SB 193892, SB 259920, SC 108983, SC 313223, SD 116046, SD 195155, SE 212162, SE 385349, SG 160741, SG 347830

25590 5th Prize: ₹5,000- 0230, 0427, 0627, 1094, 1147, 1311, 1323, 1327, 2537, 2957, 2976, 3034, 3290, 3876, 3999, 4418, 6016, 6195, 6199, 6381, 6558, 6603, 6730, 7196, 7315, 7499, 7239, 7314, 8348, 7833, 7930, 8359, 9706, 9043, 9493, 9767

To verify your lottery results, follow these steps:

Visit the official Kerala Lottery website: keralalottery.info.

Download the official PDF file containing the winning numbers for easy access.

Cross-check your ticket number with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette for accuracy.

How to claim your prize money

Confirm your win by checking the official results.

Submit your claim within 30 days of the draw date.

Visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram to collect your winnings.

